Here we are just two days before Christmas and it seems that every year the same pattern takes place and that is anglers focusing on other activities, usually giving in to the pressures of the family, to get ready for the big day.
Rarely do we have fishing reports this close to Christmas; however, Patrick Lemire and the party boat Capt. John saved the day with a report of their overnight offshore trip last week.
With co-captains Jill Williams and Cody Carter at the helm, a group of anglers was taken to fishing grounds well over 100 miles out of Galveston.
According to Lemire, it was not a stellar trip, with the wind picking up on the second day. Nevertheless, that group managed a good number of vermilion snapper and grouper, with most of the action taking place in 300 feet of water.
Farther out around the floating platforms in several thousand feet of water, barracuda, black fin and yellow fin tuna were caught.
On the inshore scene Saturday, there just was not much taking place, as mentioned earlier.
For those of you who enjoy the West Bay version of The Night Before Christmas, we will once again present it in Monday’s edition.
Christmas Day we will take a look at what the rest of the holiday season could bring in the way of fishing. Each year there are a lot of holiday visitors ready to wet lines after Christmas, and hopefully this year conditions will be inviting for everyone to hit the water.
