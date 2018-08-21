Hot, dry conditions continue, with heat warnings being issued for indexed temperatures running more than 100 degrees.
It appears that a little relief will come later this week when the winds shift from the westerly directions.
Mixed reports came from the jetties Tuesday, as anglers reported either sparse results with sharks being about it for action or fair action on reds.
Most of the reds were in the over-sized category meaning more than 28 inches in length, and came from the end of the rocks. The channel side of both jetties seemed to be the preference of the big reds.
Trout action along the Galveston Ship Channel has been fair lately, with a few huge sows being taken from beneath the container ship dock.
James Short caught his largest trout ever. It was a big yellow-mouth weighing just more than 8 pounds from near where the oil rigs are berthed. Live croaker fished with a half-ounce weight near the bottom did the trick.
Hensley Davidson of Alvin found flounder action picking up around Cold Pass. Davidson fishes at night from portable lights and has been catching good numbers of sand trout and a few specks from near the launching ramp.
Monday night, three keeper flounder were among the catch and represented the most flounder he has caught at that location since May. Live shrimp was the bait.
Dick Poole and Jonathan Sample made an offshore trip Monday in bumpy seas to get in on some last minute red snapper action. The anglers made it 20 miles where they landed three snapper up to 17 inches in length.
Lots of spadefish, pilot fish and small amberjack were competing with the snapper for the squid and cut bait the anglers used.
