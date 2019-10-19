I am now convinced that we are in the midst of a flounder run, albeit mostly males. We have often mentioned that the smaller males are the first to make their way through the pathways to the Gulf, and the Galveston Ship Channel is probably the prime route.
One thing that clarifies this is in the number of complaints from anglers observing violations of our fishing regulations, especially regarding our bag and size limits for flounder. The size limit breach is the most frequent complaint voiced prior to Nov. 1 when the bag limit is then reduced from five to two fish per day.
