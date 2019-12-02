While Monday was a blowout for fishing, lighter winds are settling in behind last weekend’s cold front. In fact, for a few days, conditions should be inviting to head offshore for a change of pace for fishing.
Before red snapper fishing was closed for the winter months, some of the best fishing took place from December through February. Often when a cold front passes, we have a few days of light winds and high pressure that create outstanding conditions for smaller boats to fish offshore.
