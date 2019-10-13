Sunday turned out to be a gorgeous day and a nice time to be on the water. The few reports received indicated catches of mostly pan fish; however. with the conditions prevailing Sunday afternoon, it appeared ripe for some action. Unfortunately anglers start exiting the water early on Sundays to get back home and prepare for the work week ahead.

Monday, the weather forecasts do not look good. as most call for at least an 80 percent chance of rain and later in the week another cold front is forecast to blow through.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

