Just a reminder that the Fishing and Outdoor Expo is taking place at the Mainland City Centre this weekend. Admission is $10 for adults and is good for the duration of the show. So, if you need a gift for that special angler, this is the place. Now for some catch reports.
I've haven't heard from my buddy Michael Todd, who fishes the Texas City Dike regularly. He's been kind of quiet, which either means fish catching is slow, or it's really good and he's trying to keep it to himself for awhile.
Well, he finally reported in saying 'the dike has been kinda dead." Not what anglers want to hear before a fishing tournament takes place, but it is what it is. Todd said, "We've changed locations and started fishing at night under the Dickinson Bayou bridge under Highway 146. The black drum bite has been decent. We're catching everything on live crabs."
Capt. Rock Handrich of Rocky's Guide Service said, "this week's warm and foggy conditions have slowed what was a good bite." Handrich has been fishing the upper Galveston Bay area like a lot of folks, and prior to this unseasonably warm weather, was catching limits of speckled trout and black drum.
This warming trend has slowed the bite he was on, and the fog is not helping, making navigation difficult, especially in the upper bay with the ship channel traffic. Handrich said, "once we get another cold front through, the bite should pick back up."
So, I fished with Pastor Don Owens of Lighthouse Church in League City and Saved Savage Ministries. Owens and I hosted a radio program in Houston for more than a year. Anyway, he needed a break, like all of us do at times, and asked if I could take him fishing.
So, we met at Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Thursday; Capt. Juan Cruz also joined us, and when I arrived at the camp early, the fog was minimal. That didn't last long, and the air became "pea soup," as the saying goes. Visibility was about 1/16th of a mile.
Anyway, we eased around the corner, fishing an old set of pier pilings and started catching speckled trout and black drum, all on live shrimp. We ended the morning's session around noon, just as the fog began to lift, with 12 keepers, releasing numerous under-sized fish.
I wanted to go look for those bull redfish in the open bay, but it's hard to find birds in the fog! It was a good morning of catching and fellowship with two great friends.
Under these foggy conditions, please be cautious. I heard two other boats in our general vicinity Thursday running up on plane along the shoreline we fished. They fished the same general area; why they jumped up on plane to move a couple hundred of yards, I have no clue.
I urge all those out fishing, slow down; there's not a fish that swims that's worth an injury or dying for.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.