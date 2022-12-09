Just a reminder that the Fishing and Outdoor Expo is taking place at the Mainland City Centre this weekend. Admission is $10 for adults and is good for the duration of the show. So, if you need a gift for that special angler, this is the place. Now for some catch reports.

I've haven't heard from my buddy Michael Todd, who fishes the Texas City Dike regularly. He's been kind of quiet, which either means fish catching is slow, or it's really good and he's trying to keep it to himself for awhile.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

