The front blew through right on schedule as forecast. Winds are still strong Wednesday afternoon and will slowly drop off during the afternoon on Thursday.
Tides should remain fairly normal because of the slight east in the predominantly north winds. The 2022 hurricane season is officially over! As far as fishing, the only report will be mine from Monday.
Here are the results from the 2002 redfish tournament held at Seawolf Park. The tournament started Oct. 15 and ended on Nov. 30.
1st place: Gabriel Vasquez 33.05-pound redfish
2nd place: John Cerda 29.95-pound redfish
3rd place: Lionel Rios 29.80-pound redfish
4th place: Jonathon Cavignac 29.35-pound redfish
This Saturday, West End Anglers is hosting the second leg of the FishWestEnd Winter Trout Tournament Series. The live weigh in will take place in Sea Isle on the west end of Galveston at the West End Marina and Restaurants beginning at 2:30 p.m. For more information and registration details visit fishwestend.com.
Monday Capt. Juan Cruz and I hosted Allan Stubblefield on a fishing trip. Stubblefield has been fishing with me for more than 30 years. We met up with him over in Baytown, launching from Bayland Park. We arrived at our first spot before the sun was above the horizon.
It wasn't long before we started catching speckled trout, with Stubblefield landing the first two keepers of the day. The trout were plentiful but many of them were under-sized.
Moving further north in the bay, we began drifting and promptly landed two nice speckled trout. It seemed like every drift we catch two or three keepers, then a bunch of little ones. So, we kept drifting until we caught our limit, plus one keeper red, and we released a flounder.
Before heading back to the ramp, Stubblefield fought a 40-pound bull redfish, releasing it unharmed. We used live shrimp under popping corks.
The U.S. Coast Guard has ended their search operations for the missing boater that left the Galveston Yacht Marina on Sunday afternoon. The Galveston Police Department is now involved. Keep the missing man and his loved ones in your prayers.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
