We are now into December and this first weekend looks like it will be a good one for hitting the water. Light winds are in the forecast and at least part of the time from the west. Light winds from that direction flatten the surf and make fishing from the beachfront inviting.
Anglers should not be handicapped from making it to their favorite fishing grounds, so we will look forward to receiving the results from this weekend.
The surf should offer action on reds, whiting and a few other fish. Recently there have been several reports of sheepshead action around the rock groins and beachfront fishing piers. Although the water is considered too cold to attract the open Gulf pelagic fish, there are often stragglers that make a late season appearance.
Look for some good trout action in East and West Bays. Reports from earlier this week indicated that East Bay is holding some nice trout. The north shoreline could be a good spot, as well as some of the deep water reefs.
In West Bay, the shoreline around Harborwalk has been productive for reds and scattered trout. Sand trout have been the bill of fare around the Pelican Island Bridge lately, with several anglers making a last stop there to take home fish for the evening meal.
With the light winds in the forecast and warmer waters, just about any of your favorite spots would be worth checking out. No doubt there will be a good number of fishermen along the Galveston Ship Channel in search of their limits of flounder.
Whatever your pleasure in the way of fishing this weekend, send us a report of your trip.
