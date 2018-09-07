While good chances of rain continue in the forecast, conditions overall are improving. On Friday, Seawolf Park was producing a variety of fish including reds of all sizes, pan fish and a few flounder. Most of the flatfish were in the 13 to 16 inch range, with more undersized fish around than keepers.
Fred Knox and his brother-in-law Paul Cox fished near the old chimney ruins and there they found flounder biting. Only two keepers out of six fish were caught; however, it was a good sign to see the flounder moving. Live shrimp was the bait.
Across the channel near the Galveston Ferry Landing Johnny Sinclair fished from shore and caught a 14-inch flounder and four croakers while using dead shrimp for bait. Sinclair said a boat was anchored where he could observe their catch and he saw them landing a number of what appeared to be sand trout and ladyfish.
Night fishing around Highland Bayou produced several speckled trout and rat reds for Gerald Harper. Only two specks were large enough to retain and all of the rat reds were released. Free-lined live shrimp was the bait.
Crabbing is picking up again, as several recreational crabbers reported nice-sized blue crabs being caught. One area that has been productive lately is the East End Lagoon off Bodecker Drive. Earlier, that location was in the news, as speckled trout were hitting during the stormy weather.
Saturday looks to be the better day for fishing the Galveston area, as rain chances are forecast to increase Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.