A wind shift to the southwest took place Wednesday, and that, combined with the shortage of live bait, added to the woes of fishermen. With the light velocity of the wind on Wednesday, there was not much of an effect. However, as the week progresses the forecasts are calling for higher winds.
A southwest wind is common this time of year, and in some years seems to be prevalent during July and parts of August. It is a dry, cross wind that impairs the ebb and flow of tides, and usually results in lower tide levels.
The heat from the sun on the shallower water levels creates higher water temperature and drives fish to deeper waters. The most complained about effect of this wind direction is in messing up the bays with poor water clarity, a big part of finding game fish.
Like all other things, both the wind and shortage of live bait will change, just when is anyone’s guess.
Sidney Miller sent a note about alternatives to live shrimp by saying that live croaker, fingerling mullet and piggy perch are excellent baits, and are in better supply than shrimp. Miller, who lives in the Sea Isle area, uses a perch trap to catch all of the piggies he wants.
The jetties and San Luis Pass Bridge are his favorite places to fish with piggy perch and also the other live fin fish mentioned. Reds, in particular, go after those baits, with an occasional sow trout feeding on them as well.
Miller said that he has caught jack crevalle, sharks, reds of all sizes, trout and large stingrays using the live fin fish.
