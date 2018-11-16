Some of the best weather in a while should be with us this weekend, and the fish should be biting.
Several readers have sent notes or called in asking for some pointers for fishing for flounder. James Saddler in particular wants to know what type of rigs to use, how to work them and the best baits.
Most of the questions involved one or more of Saddler’s.
For starters, it is difficult if not impossible to cover all aspects of the questions in today’s article.
The important things in my opinion are in the choice of rigs, way to work them and the baits.
There are two basic choices for bait — live baits such as mullet, mud minnows and shrimp; and artificial bait.
The rigging should include a leader with a slip weight of ¼ to ¾ ounces, depending on the strength of the current. The lighter the better. Hooks can be either treble hooks, J-hooks or circle hooks. The size should be on the smaller side.
The baits should be worked slowly, pausing often, especially if it feels like you have hit a snag. More often than not, that snag is a flounder chomping down on the bait and waiting a moment before swallowing. The biggest mistake newcomers make is to jerk the bait out of the mouth. Wait at least 15 seconds before continuing the retrieve.
For live bait the best choices in order of preference are mullet, mud minnows and shrimp.
For those using artificials, the same principles apply, work slowly and bounce the lure off of the bottom. Soft plastics tend to work best with Gulps, Chicken Boys, Flounder Pounders and almost any curly tailed soft plastic being good choices. A quarter to three-quarter ounce jig head should be used.
Hopefully for newcomers to the flounder run, this will help place a two-fish limit on your stringer.
