It is time again for the annual round-up of abandoned crab traps in Galveston Bay.
Between Friday and Feb. 24, Texas coastal waters will be closed to crabbing, with wire mesh crab traps to facilitate the annual volunteer crab trap cleanup. Any traps left in bays, including traps tied to docks will be assumed abandoned and considered “litter” under state law. This allows volunteers to legally remove any crab traps they find.
Volunteers are needed to assist in the coast-wide effort to remove the numerous traps that have been lost or abandoned since last year’s cleanup. To facilitate volunteer trap removal efforts, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will provide crab trap drop-off sites at locations in each major bay system along the coast from 8 am. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 16, weather permitting. Additionally, at all sites, dumpsters or collection areas marked with banners will be available to receive traps for the duration of the closure. Volunteers may focus their efforts on Feb. 16 or work at their own pace anytime during the closure, but traps cannot be removed prior to Feb. 15 or after Feb. 24.
For information on volunteering, contact TPWD coordinator Glen Sutton at (281) 534-0100.
Drop off sites around Galveston include:
Jones Lake State Ramp (Fat Boys)
Seabrook SH 146 Bridge Public Boat Ramp
Chocolate Bayou State Boat Ramp FM 2004
TPWD Dickinson Marine Lab in Dickinson and
VoStingaree Restaurant and Marina in Crystal Beach
