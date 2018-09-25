Heavy rain took its toll on fishing Tuesday, and it looks like this is going to be the pattern for a few days. On the bright side, no pun intended, the bright harvest moon on Monday night triggered some excellent fishing and flounder gigging.
Phillip Shaffer fished the light of the silvery moon early Tuesday morning and found the trout action prolific, landing a dozen or more specks while retaining four. Two slot reds, and several large hard heads added to the fun. The action took place off of a lighted dock at Jamaica Beach, and free-lined live shrimp was the bait.
Along the shoreline of Jones Lake, Ted Muchek and Dean Summers gigged for flounder. Between 9:30 p.m. and midnight, they harvested two limits of flatfish to 18 inches in length. Muchek said the water was clear and the bright moon illuminated the bottom well enough that they could have seen the flounder without their spotlights.
John Hamilton fished off of a lighted dock on Moses Lake on Monday night, and caught three trout and two flounder using live shrimp for bait.
Once the weather settles and conditions return to normal for this time of year, expect to see more flounder being caught, especially near the mouths of outlets into both East and West Bays. Along with the flounder, trout action should be picking up, with more of the specks starting to school in the open bays.
