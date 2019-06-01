The forecast for Saturday held and the prediction of hot action came through.
Early Saturday, the Mosquito Fleet of smaller seaworthy vessels along with the big boats were making their way through the jetties heading to the open Gulf waters. By press time there were no reports from any of those boats; however, that is the norm as most do not start arriving back at the dock until around 4 p.m. or after.
The inshore anglers were at the cleaning tables before noon and when I called Capt. Billy Howell, Galveston Bait and Tackle, to ask what he had observed, his reply was “ all I have been doing this afternoon is watching guides clean fish.”
Action was hot and heavy in both East and West Bays, along with lower Galveston Bay.
Capt. Chris Jamail, Hook Set Charters was one of the guides returning with a great catch.
His charter consisting of Chris Lunney, Jared Arend, Zach Arend and Jacob Arend ended up with full limits of speckled trout and eight reds. The fish were caught drifting Galveston Bay over deep shell using Down South lures in Howell’s strawberry wine color.
Friday, Henry Henderson and Mark Alford made an offshore trip to the East Rigs and returned with limits of king mackerel to 35 pounds. A number of sharks were caught and released, along with several Spanish mackerel.
Greg Hagerud fished the surf early Saturday and found the action on the slow side.
Hagerud said there are a lot of fish there and a whole lot of small fish.
Hagerud stated: “I tried live shrimp this morning. They are still small and that might be part of the problem. Mullet were jumping, fish chasing them. I did hook a large trout and after 3-4 jumps it was gone.”
It appears that this nice fishing weather will continue into early next week.
