Sunday was another gorgeous day around the Galveston Bay Complex and, while the weather was nice, fishing appeared to be on the slow side. That is unless you were fishing for flounder around the barge cut on Pelican Island.
Sunday, Homer Estes and Danny Busch fished the north shoreline of Pelican Island near the barge cut and found flounder stacked up. The anglers were wade fishing using Chicken Boys and Gulps for bait. In a time span of 20 minutes, both anglers had their limits of flounder with the largest being taped at 22 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.