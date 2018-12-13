Friday Reel Reports usually carry information about the fishing prospects for the upcoming weekend and, while we will address this today, the outlook is not good. Strong winds associated with another cold front are forecast to cause havoc along the upper Texas Coast along with rain.
Temperatures along the way are going to be biting, with lows around the 50 degree mark. Not a good combination for fishing, at least comfortable fishing.
Earlier this week we reported a potential state record tilapia being caught by a young angler in Santa Fe. The report stated that it was caught in Lake Mozambique as that was what was mentioned in the note sent in about the catch.
The fact is that the fish came from a small lake here in Texas and that Mozambique is a type of tilapia. Several readers inquired about where Lake Mozambique is located. Mozambique is a country in southeast Africa.
With the poor conditions facing anglers this weekend, perhaps this will be a good time to focus on Christmas gifts for the fisherman on your list.
While there are endless suggestions, the one thing I try to emphasize is what not to purchase for the angler on your list. Rods and reels are at the top of the list unless you know exactly what your fisherman wants. If you have already purchased this type of fishing equipment, the good news is that most retailers will allow an exchange.
If a rod or reel is your choice and you are not familiar with what will be most suitable, try a gift certificate to a complete sporting goods store or retailer that carries a wide selection of fishing equipment.
