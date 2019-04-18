Saturday we should see some nice weather for fishing if the after effects of the cold front have not rendered the bay waters low and off color. Light winds should set in for a day or two allowing a window of opportunity for anglers to hit the water.
For once this window is taking place on a weekend and a holiday weekend at that, rather than during the week when so many of us are at work.
Before the front hit, the beach water temperature was hovering around 70 degrees and we likely will see a short set back with the lower temperatures left behind by the frontal system.
Several requests have come in asking about fishing over Easter Weekend and my response has been that it all will depend on how the conditions are following the cold front. One thing for sure is that we should see sunny skies making it pleasant to be on the water.
Earlier this week we were seeing action on speckled trout, reds and black drum, with the reds and trout coming from the bays and the drum from along the Galveston Ship Channel near Seawolf Park.
An interesting report came from a sports crabber earlier in the week of some nice-sized blue crabs caught in Dickinson Bay. The crabber did not want his name mentioned; however, he did say that all were caught from three crab traps placed near docks and piers on the north side of the Hwy 146 Bridge.
The bait was cut up mud catfish taken from a private lake near League City.
Live shrimp supplies have been spotty; however, by this weekend most bait camps should have supplies available.
