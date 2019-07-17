While hot weather and high heat indexes continue, it is a little more comfortable than when we were dealing with the outcrop of west and northwest winds associated with Barry.
A south wind was blowing Wednesday, and as the week progresses, a shift to more of a southeast direction is forecast to take place. A southeast wind is the most desirable, at least on the fishing scene, as it generates somewhat cooler air off of the Gulf of Mexico.
For fishing, it brings in much clearer water, which game fish like when they are feeding.
Early birds continue to have the best success fishing, and Wednesday was no exception. Carter Watkins was one of the anglers fishing around Sand Island at daybreak. Using soft plastics and wading in approximately 3 feet of water, the angler from Conroe landed four specks and a flounder. The flounder did not quite meet the minimum size of 14 inches and was released.
All four trout ranging from just over 15 inches to 17 inches were retained.
John Sabo was anchored off the Pelican Island Cedars early Wednesday and found action on specks, ladyfish and sand trout. A small mangrove snapper was caught and released, along with the ladyfish and smaller sand trout.
Sabo returned with five specks to 18 inches and five sand trout. Live shrimp fished under a mauler did the trick, and the action was over just after 9 a.m.
Night fishing continues to be good for a variety of fish. Henry Wilson and Todd Kemp fished around the lights of Sportsman’s Road Monday night and caught numerous undersized specks along with three keepers and two keeper flounder. Free-lined live shrimp was the bait.
