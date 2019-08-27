For the next several days, anglers are going to have to think deep to catch fish.
The extreme daytime heat is driving trout and other gamefish to the deeper waters, much like during freezing conditions during the winter.
One spot that has not been mentioned much lately is the spoil banks along the Houston Ship Channel. Normally reports start arriving in late June, with July and August being two of the most productive months for fishing the spoils.
The edges of the Houston Ship Channel from the Texas City Dike to Marker 54 located well beyond San Leon offer some excellent fishing for speckled trout and other fish.
A high percentage of the anglers fishing out of Eagle Point Fish Camp near San Leon fish the spoil banks this time of year. Live bait is definitely the choice of most and the action, like most other places, is best during tide movement.
Just recently, we have been getting reports of stringers of trout coming from the area of the channel just off the Texas City Dike. As long as this heat persists, the spoils should be a good choice.
Deep shell reefs and gas well shell pads are also in their prime and again, tidal movement is essential for good odds on catching fish.
Not much has been reported from the jetties lately, and the reason is likely the off color water caused by a moderate to strong southwest wind.
If forecasts hold, the next few days should be good for smaller seaworthy boats to make offshore trips.
Whatever your plans to wet a line be alert to the extreme daytime heat, dress properly and keep hydrated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.