Today’s article was written because of an early deadline for the Thanksgiving edition of the Galveston County Daily News and does not address current fishing reports. Friday, we will have updates from what took place Wednesday and Thursday.
This allows us to reflect on the real meaning of Thanksgiving and that is to give thanks for the many blessings those of us enjoy as anglers in the Galveston area. We live in a free country that allows everyone to enjoy the pleasures of fishing and Galveston area anglers especially have this opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.