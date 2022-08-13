These lingering coastal showers can be a nuisance to the angler, but for all things living, it's much needed. Hopefully wherever you reside, this rain fell on your area. This weather should track west into south Texas.
Greg Hagerud and his son Greg Jr. decided to venture out and do some fishing, heading to their favorite spot in the Galveston channel where they had quite a morning of catching! The father and son quickly landed two nice sand trout, then caught a dozen or so speckled trout, but none were keepers. They caught and released five undersized reds, numerous mangrove snapper, keeping four more than 12 inches for dinner and two black drum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.