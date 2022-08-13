These lingering coastal showers can be a nuisance to the angler, but for all things living, it's much needed. Hopefully wherever you reside, this rain fell on your area. This weather should track west into south Texas.

Greg Hagerud and his son Greg Jr. decided to venture out and do some fishing, heading to their favorite spot in the Galveston channel where they had quite a morning of catching! The father and son quickly landed two nice sand trout, then caught a dozen or so speckled trout, but none were keepers. They caught and released five undersized reds, numerous mangrove snapper, keeping four more than 12 inches for dinner and two black drum.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

