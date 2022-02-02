I got up this morning on Groundhog Day to watch not the movie, but all the festivities surrounding Punxsutawney Phil. At the end of all the hoopla, good ol’ Phil saw his shadow. That means six more weeks of winter.
I read Wednesday that a friend of mine, Richard Earl, asked his grandfather about Groundhog Day when he was young. Earl’s grandfather replied, “six weeks from now will be in the middle of March, and winter will be pretty much over, no matter who saw their shadow.” No wiser words, in my opinion. After all, the first day of spring is March 20.
