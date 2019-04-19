There is an age old saying among serious fishermen that the best time to go fishing is when you can and I am one who strongly believes in that statement.
It is a rare day during the spring season along the upper Texas Coast that there is something that can be used as an excuse for not going fishing. Usually it is the Texas springtime weather.
It is either too cold, too windy or too wet, meaning rain to hit the water. We all like to fish under ideal conditions; however, the definition of ideal conditions varies among anglers.
For instance, along the middle and lower coasts, ideal conditions to most mean winds less than 25 knots and warm temperatures. In our area, there seems to be more factors that create perfect conditions than south of here.
For most of the upper coast anglers wind has to be well below 20 knots, the water has to have at least fair clarity along with some tidal movement. Thunderstorms are a negative in all areas.
If we wait until everything falls in place before wetting a line, there would not be many fishable days. For that reason, go out this weekend and enjoy fishing and if possible take a young person with you. They will be thrilled with the experience.
If you do not bring home an ice chest full of fish or worse, get skunked, remember that is why the sport is called fishing and not catching.
Friday, hardly anything was taking place on the local fishing scene around Galveston. Lots of weekend visitors were converging on the island and many had their fishing gear packed and ready to use.
Hopefully enough of the favorable factors will be in place to encourage them to hit the water.
