Now that Barry is no longer a concern to the Galveston area, we can return to focusing on fishing.
Conditions are settling, and by Wednesday, we should see a southeast wind take over, and that will be good for fishing. The remainder of the week looks good for hitting the water, with low probabilities of rain and light to moderate winds in the forecast.
We had a call from a reader Monday asking about the increased presence of seaweed and its possible effects on fishing. Unless we have huge concentrations of sargassum, commonly called seaweed, it can be more of a benefit than a detriment.
Patches of seaweed hold small crustaceans and fin fish, which attract larger predator fish. The benefit to this is more prominent offshore than in the surf.
Surf fishermen tend to scorn seaweed as it gets tangled in their fishing lines and causes added work and frustration. In the bays, it is more of a nuisance than a benefit.
There have been years when seaweed was so thick in the surf, and on the beach, it impaired swimming and fishing. During that time, concentrations would be so thick in spots offshore it was difficult to maneuver smaller boats through it.
Hopefully, we will see a nice balance that has minimal adverse effects on beach goers, fishermen and boaters.
We had a late report from Sunday sent in by Oscar Moore. Moore fished the Texas City Dike from near midnight Saturday night through daybreak Sunday and caught an ice chest full of gafftop, croaker, crabs, black drum, reds and sand trout.
However, there were no specks to be found. Rounding out his catch were several stingrays, which were caught and released.
Cut mullet and whiting were the baits and all the action came from generator-powered spot lights.
