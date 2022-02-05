Finally, the sun shined along the coast Saturday. The warm-up has begun after a chilly morning. Sunday morning, the air temperature will be around the 40-degree mark, but by the afternoon, we could see temperatures in the high 50s. I think we can all live with that forecast.
Since I've been talking about drum fishing, one might ask, what kind of tackle do I need to successfully fish for black drum? So again, I enlisted the help of my longtime friend Capt. MikeWilliams. Williams made a living fishing for black drum, far before most any other guide in Galveston. He has his personal preference. I'll share his, and then give some other options.
