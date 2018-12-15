Fishing conditions are improving and today looks as if it might be one of the better days to hit the water, if the forecasts hold.
Saturday was a beautiful day; however, it was a bit chilly with a sustained northwest wind blowing with temperatures in the 60 degree range.
There was an unconfirmed report of some nice trout being caught around Sylvan Beach early Saturday. This is an area that tends to be in its peak for fishing this time of year, and the report came as no surprise.
While no reports have been received from the Seabrook and Kemah Flats, those are also areas that often hold some nice trout during late autumn and early winter.
A light northwest wind is called for today by the weather forecasters, and that should create ideal conditions to head to some of the nearshore wells and platforms in the Gulf.
This is a time when lots of pan fish and others stack up around the shallower structures within easy reach of the jetties. It is unlikely to hook up with a pelagic fish such as a king mackerel or ling; however, a wide variety of other fish are found in those protective environments.
Wells and platforms that are located in State of Texas waters within nine nautical miles of shore often produce red snapper, and the season is open year round. If not red snapper, Gulf trout, spade fish and a variety of reef fish are usually hanging around searching for bait.
