The weather pendulum is swinging again, and it appears that windy conditions have returned for a while and could be followed by stormy weather.
While this is not good news to anglers, the bright side is that we have had a good test of fishing recently during periods of near ideal conditions. What that showed is the fish are here and apparently in good numbers both offshore and inshore.
Experienced coastal anglers know that fishing goes in cycles, with tidal movement and wind being two of the biggest factors in determining whether catches will be good or sparse.
We are just now embarking on summertime fishing, which, next to autumn, is one of the best times to hit the water around Galveston. The month of August is my favorite, as the offshore fishing is usually at its peak and trout and other fish are stacked in some of my favorite spots to fish.
My favorites for inshore during August are the jetties (both north and south), gas well shell pads such as the Bolivar Gas Wells and others not far off of the Houston Ship Channel, and finally, the spoil banks of the Houston Ship Channel all the way down to marker 59.
Historically, we tend to have more days of light winds during August, with the fly in the ointment being events that crop up in the Gulf. Yes, Hurricanes.
Almost every year there are several days that are wiped out for fishing due to the effects of occasional depressions, tropical storms or hurricanes churning the Gulf waters. This is just the way of life for coastal anglers.
