Today is San Jacinto Day. It was once a state holiday and widely celebrated in the Houston area. While, to many, the day recognized the victory of the Texas Army over the Mexican troops of Gen. Santa Anna, it had another meaning to others.

To the others, this day signified the beginning of the saltwater fishing season. Most likely, the second meaning of this day occurred because it was a holiday and a time when anglers around the Houston area took advantage of the opportunity to go fishing. For a good number, it was their first fishing trip of the year.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription