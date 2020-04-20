Today is San Jacinto Day. It was once a state holiday and widely celebrated in the Houston area. While, to many, the day recognized the victory of the Texas Army over the Mexican troops of Gen. Santa Anna, it had another meaning to others.
To the others, this day signified the beginning of the saltwater fishing season. Most likely, the second meaning of this day occurred because it was a holiday and a time when anglers around the Houston area took advantage of the opportunity to go fishing. For a good number, it was their first fishing trip of the year.
