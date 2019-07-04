Barbecues, hamburgers and hot dogs were the bill of fare for most folks Thursday and while not partaking in traditional Fourth of July activities, a number of anglers decided to give fishing a try.
Hopefully those that made it out in moderate winds Thursday are able to enjoy some nice conditions promised by the weather folks this weekend.
Light winds are in the forecast for the remainder of the holiday weekend and that should translate into some nice catches inshore and offshore.
Buddy Knox called in to say he took my suggestion and hit the area around the old Bolivar Gas Wells early Thursday. While the wind was an issue, there were pockets of green water and that is were he found some fair action on trout, gafftop, black drum and croaker.
Using live shrimp for bait and fished bottom bumping, Knox landed three specks, seven gafftop and several black drum and croaker. He retained the specks and a 16-inch drum, while releasing the other fish. All of the action came before 10 a.m.
Clarence Davies tried his luck at night fishing in Pirates Cove and fished for two hours before the specks moved under his lights. He landed two. However, he left them hanging around his lights as it was past midnight and sleep took priority over more specks.
Our only offshore report came from the party boat Capt. John. Fishing approximately 55 miles southeast of Galveston, Capt. Cody Carter found full limits of red snapper for his guests in spite of strong offshore currents that handicapped their efforts.
