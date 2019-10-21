Extraordinarily high tide levels again plagued the Galveston area Monday, as near gale force winds from the south preceded the arrival of the cold front.
I cannot recall a season when we have experienced above normal tide levels of this magnitude so often as this year. In the past, most of the time tide levels exceeding 2 feet above sea level were generated by a tropical storm or hurricane in the nearby Gulf waters.
