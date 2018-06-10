Small craft advisories went into effect Sunday, as moderate to strong south winds were kicking up offshore and generating seas from 3 to 6 feet in height. On the inshore scene, conditions were not much better, as a southwesterly wind was messing up the bays and beachfront.
The good news is conditions should improve as this week goes on.
Through last Saturday, a lot of good fishing took place around Galveston both in the bays and offshore. Night fishing under lights has been excellent for trout and other fish.
Friday night, Henry Able went flounder gigging at Cold Pass and ended up with a limit of flatfish to 18 inches. Able cautioned those who gig for flounder by wading to watch closely for stingrays, as they are thick around Bird Island.
We have not heard much from Christmas Bay lately. However, last Thursday Mark Baker and Billy Morgan fished the shoreline of Rattlesnake Island and landed limits of reds using Down South soft plastics and limetreuse Bass Assassins for baits. The anglers from Sea Isle fished the area from kayaks.
Debra Deckard, Bolivar Yacht Basin Bait Camp, reported boat loads of beautiful trout being brought in from her customers fishing East Bay reefs last week. Live shrimp was the bait of choice.
Several calls and notes have been received reporting fish kills around Galveston. Most have been in subdivision canals and were mainly menhaden.
Fish kills should be reported to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. However, this time of year it is normal to find menhaden or shad succumbing to the low levels of dissolved oxygen in the water.
