Monday was almost ideal for fishing, with cooler temperature and overcast skies. Thunderstorms were around early, especially in East Bay and around Bolivar Peninsula.
The killer for most anglers was the lack of live shrimp. Practically every bait camp was out, and the few that had any in stock ran out early.
The hot weather lately has slowed the shrimp, as they are burrowed down in the mud and sand waiting for cooler conditions.
Ned Hollingsworth was one of the artificial bait anglers on the water early and found trout taking a liking to his tandem redfish rigs in white and yellow. Hollingsworth evacuated East Bay when the storms were a threat and moved to lower Galveston Bay where the bite was on. The angler from Houston landed six trout to 17 inches while drifting just off of the piers of Channelview Drive.
Night fishing continues to be good for trout, reds and a few other fish. Sunday night, Norman Brown fished lighted areas along the Intracoastal Waterway between the Bolivar Yacht Basin and Crystal Beach where he caught eight trout and a slot red. Free lining live shrimp did the trick.
Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday as a frontal system will make its way through our area. Gusty winds likely will accompany the cool front. However conditions should bounce back quickly after the system passes through.
