While fishing was totally shut down Tuesday by near gale force winds and bitter cold wind chills that was not the case Monday afternoon and night.
Upper West Bay was the spot to be in the late afternoon and at night lighted areas along canals and the bay front.
Several reports came in of nice catches of trout along with a few reds during the afternoon.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Thrill Charters was back on the water Monday afternoon, this time with his wife. They fished channels and cuts off of the Intracoastal Waterway near Greens Lake and retained two trout and two flounder. Plum-colored Cohoes with chartreuse tails did the trick.
Mike Malone and Christopher Marshall drifted upper West Bay between the Tiki Channel and Causeway landing nine specks and a slot red. Bass Assassins and Down South Soft Plastics accounted for all of the fish.
Malone said that most of the trout action came from near both the causeway and railroad bridges.
Fred Foster fished from his friend's lighted dock on English Bayou Monday night and caught eight specks and two reds. A huge bull red was hooked and lost around the pilings of a neighbor's boat dock. Live shrimp was the bait.
Harold Swanson fished from his lighted boat dock at Harborwalk for about an hour before the cold front hit with a fury. During that time he caught around 20 trout, retaining four. Swanson said over half of the catch consisted of under sized trout in the 14-inch range and the largest of the keepers measured 18 inches.
Speck rigs in white and yellow caught all of the fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.