Although the weather has been terrible for fishing over the past few days, Greg Hagerud was back at it in the Galveston Ship Channel area Tuesday morning. Hagerud said the bite was on from 6 a.m. until 7:30 a.m., with trout from 17 to 25 inches hitting. Live shrimp was the bait and the water was in good shape.

Aqua Safari Charters weekly fishing report indicated only three offshore trip being made, while all others had to be either canceled or rescheduled. The trips that were made had limits of red snapper taken beyond 25 miles.

The South East Texas Sport Fishing Association (SETSFA) had their 46th Annual Hall of Fame Tournament from June 2 to June 10 at the Texas City Dike Pavilion.

The winners in each category were:

FIRST PLACE WINNERS — INSHORE DIVISION

Trout — Albert Salinas

Redfish — Don Wood

Flounder — Jennifer Ellis

Bull red — Jim Knight

Stingray (100-pound minimum) — Fredo Ramos

Jackfish - Avery Fuller

Gafftop - Martha McGinnis

Bonus cash drawing ($2,500) — Jennifer Ellis

Speckled trout youth division (age 17 and under) — Payton Bailey

FIRST PLACE WINNERS — Offshore Division

King — Gary Hiles

Shark — James Massa, Jr., 51.8 percent of state record (tiger)

Ling — Michael Rogers

Snapper — Rick Winklfeld

Barracuda — John Benkenstein

Offshore open — James Massa, Jr.

Bonus drawing ($2,500) — James Massa, Jr.

YOUTH DIVISION

Crab — Katy Calhoun

Croaker — Gracie Morgan,

Hardhead — Brock Bailey

Piggy perch — Katy Calhoun,

Sand trout — Brock Bailey

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription