Although the weather has been terrible for fishing over the past few days, Greg Hagerud was back at it in the Galveston Ship Channel area Tuesday morning. Hagerud said the bite was on from 6 a.m. until 7:30 a.m., with trout from 17 to 25 inches hitting. Live shrimp was the bait and the water was in good shape.
Aqua Safari Charters weekly fishing report indicated only three offshore trip being made, while all others had to be either canceled or rescheduled. The trips that were made had limits of red snapper taken beyond 25 miles.
The South East Texas Sport Fishing Association (SETSFA) had their 46th Annual Hall of Fame Tournament from June 2 to June 10 at the Texas City Dike Pavilion.
The winners in each category were:
FIRST PLACE WINNERS — INSHORE DIVISION
Trout — Albert Salinas
Redfish — Don Wood
Flounder — Jennifer Ellis
Bull red — Jim Knight
Stingray (100-pound minimum) — Fredo Ramos
Jackfish - Avery Fuller
Gafftop - Martha McGinnis
Bonus cash drawing ($2,500) — Jennifer Ellis
Speckled trout youth division (age 17 and under) — Payton Bailey
FIRST PLACE WINNERS — Offshore Division
King — Gary Hiles
Shark — James Massa, Jr., 51.8 percent of state record (tiger)
Ling — Michael Rogers
Snapper — Rick Winklfeld
Barracuda — John Benkenstein
Offshore open — James Massa, Jr.
Bonus drawing ($2,500) — James Massa, Jr.
YOUTH DIVISION
Crab — Katy Calhoun
Croaker — Gracie Morgan,
Hardhead — Brock Bailey
Piggy perch — Katy Calhoun,
Sand trout — Brock Bailey
