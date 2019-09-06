Nice weather is setting in after a spell of adverse winds and poor fishing.
Hopefully with the forecast for such conditions continuing, anglers will enjoy some nice catches of our coastal fin fish before another siege of unfavorable conditions arrives.
September is a month where anglers catch some of the larger pelagic fish of the year and red drum. This year, we have had large black drum being added to that list.
Jerry Morina, a regular to the offshore fishing scene, is concerned about the lack of king mackerel being caught. Morina keeps his boat at the yacht basin and has made several offshore trips up to approximately 50 miles from both jetties.
So far, large red snapper (all released), have been the mainstay. Only one king mackerel has been caught all season. However, ling, wahoo, sharks and barracuda have saved the day.
This weekend, we are entering into that transitional period for the inshore species. The warm offshore waters still continue to attract fish, and our summertime fishing pattern should continue until that first cold front arrives.
Inshore action was hot and heavy around lighted areas Thursday night.
Billy Peterson became frustrated with the lack of live shrimp for his fishing, so he purchased several speck rigs (two small jigs) and used them for his night fishing.
Peterson and his dad Chuck Peterson landed eight trout and a sheepshead. Two under sized reds were caught and released. The action came between 3:30 a.m. and the first light of day.
