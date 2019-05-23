The big holiday weekend is upon us and the weather this year has not been kind to us. While there likely will be lingering effects from the tropical level tides, the weather otherwise should be pleasant.
Winds velocities are forecast to drop somewhat beginning today; however, we still will be dealing with the aftermath of the system that caused all of the high winds and tides.
Greg Hagerud, one of our regular contributors, sent this note which I feel is quite appropriate to start this long weekend.
“The high tides have the fish scattered. I am guessing if you are lucky enough to find them, it should be good.
I prefer to wade fish the beach. That brings me in contact with a lot of curious people. A lot of those people have small children playing in the water.
The first question I ask is if they can swim and I get no a lot. Then I say to the adult can you swim? I get no or not real good as an answer a lot.
I even get that from other fishermen. Over the years I have pulled
several people out of the water.
With the tides, waves, currents, rocks, pilings and submerged items we have around here, people who cannot swim are taking a risk, much less letting children play. A lot of times not watching them.
The first thing an adult or child should know prior to fishing is how to swim.”
Good luck to everyone this weekend. Have fun and be safe.
