If you live on the island, you know good and well by the rumbling that fills the air, bike rally weekend has begun.
This year could be a record number of bikers to visit the island from what I've seen already, and the weekend has just started. If you're out driving around, be extra cautious. Let's try to help make this year's event accident free.
Captains Derrick Greene and Bobby Hall with In The Zone Charters put a group of eight anglers on a pile of redfish. They kept 16 reds, along with a couple of speckled trout, black drum and sheepshead. All the fish were caught out along the Galveston jetties on a variety of natural baits.
Buddy McCaig, fishing out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp, reported having a good day out on the bay. Fishing along a mid-bay rock groin, he landed redfish up to 23 inches in length, the same with black drum. McCaig said, "I released plenty of under-sized black drum, along with a bunch of sand trout." He used Carolina rigged live shrimp and New Penny Gulps.
Capt. Juan Cruz said, "overall the areas where I've been catching trout and redfish, the bite was slow. We landed a few keepers yesterday, but a lot of the fish were under-sized."
I inquired about the water clarity, and he reported it as off-colored, which Cruz thinks is a result of the ship channel dredge, set up 6 miles away. Cruz said, "you could see the line of mud and silt traveling from the dredge and settling over the oyster reefs where I'm fishing." That isn't good for those reefs!
Texas Parks & Wildlife held their commissioner's hearing yesterday in Austin. I saw photos of hundreds of oystermen and their families protesting the closure out in front of TP&WD headquarters. That's not counting the overflow crowd inside the building waiting to speak out against the proposal. When all the smoke cleared, TP&WD commissioners voted for the permanent closure of three bays.
Personally, I feel this is an injustice to all those hundreds of people who depend on this industry to support their families. It's time that our legislators take a good hard look into how these officials become appointed. If laws are being legislated, maybe it's time that they get voted in by the people of Texas instead of being appointed.
A line of strong thunderstorms is forecast to move through the coastal waters late Friday and early Saturday morning. Winds behind the front will be from the north/northeast with slightly cooler temperatures.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
