If you are an old-timer on the Galveston area fishing scene, today has a meaning besides Easter. It is April 21st or San Jacinto Day, the day we used to say that the saltwater fishing season has begun.
This unofficial designation dates back to the early 20th century when Houston area anglers had a day off and many went fishing. For a good number it was their first saltwater fishing trip of the year.
If you grew up in that era, winters were colder and tended to last longer. It was usually April before the water started warming, with many species of fish returning to Galveston Bay.
While Saturday's conditions were not the best for fishing, it appears Sunday there could be one of those windows of opportunity to go out and catch fish.
Saturday afternoon the wind shifted to the south and started refilling the bays with warm Gulf waters. Along the seawall, blue-green water was making its way toward shore and at 3 p.m. the line was not too far from the ends of the beachfront fishing piers.
If that movement continues, there no doubt will be some good action coming from the surf, as long as the wind does not increase significantly.
The strong winds associated with the most recent cold front dropped water levels in the bays; however, with a southerly wind, the water levels should return to normal quickly.
In any event, have a wonderful Easter and a wonderful San Jacinto Day!
