Saturday certainly looks to be the best day for fishing this weekend. Light winds are forecast to continue through most of the day, while Sunday the wind is likely to kick up with velocities that will keep smaller boats out of the Gulf of Mexico.
While we know that this could change, if you have a choice of days to go out, it appears that Saturday is the day.
The extreme heat will be with us, along with sparse inventories of live shrimp. Most bait camps are reporting having supplies; however, with the anticipated weekend pressure, many will run out early.
Friday, conditions were quite warm with little or no wind. Jerry Smallwood was one of the anglers taking advantage of those conditions, as he used his kayak to get from his canal home between Bolivar and Crystal Beach to Goat Island. Fishing the north shoreline or bay side, he landed four specks and a flounder between 6:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. Maniac mullets and Kelly Wigglers were the baits.
Across East Bay, Aaron Moore and Jessie Holloway fished the north shoreline early and landed 13 trout and two reds, a slot and a throwback. Several of the trout hit topwaters early, with Frightened Mullets (a topwater lure Holloway brought with him from Venice, La.) producing the best.
Harold Prescott, who keeps his boat at the Galveston Yacht Basin, fished the lights of the piers between the wall of the yacht basin and the Galveston Ferry Landing late Thursday night, and landed speckled trout, sand trout, many hardhead catfish and a huge ribbonfish. Free-lined live shrimp was the bait.
