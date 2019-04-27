Saturday turned out to be as predicted by weather forecasters. A nice warm day with favorable winds for fishing. Not everyone fared that well with catches; however, there was a variety of fish caught.
Bait camps were reporting shortages of live shrimp as shrimpers have not been bringing in as many lately. This is a typical cycle we see this time of year between migrations.
The early birds seem to have the advantage, especially along the beachfront where good numbers of bonnethead shark, sand trout, whiting, reds and black drum were caught. Stingray were reported from just about every area.
Sheepshead, speckled trout, sand trout, sharks, mostly bonnetheads, were taken by the jetty crowd along with reds, black drum and a few pompano. Sounds like a good summertime report from the rocks doesn’t it?
The only action heard about from the bays came from East Bay where waders were taking some nice stringers of specks along the south shoreline and from various reefs.
Herbert Gaston was one of the waders reporting back to the Bolivar Yacht Basin with a stringer of specks. Gaston caught eight to over 20 inches in length while wading on the bay side of Goat Island. Soft plastics in various colors were the bait.
By press time Saturday there were no offshore reports in; however, most of those reports are delayed due to the late return of most of the deep sea boats.
Today appears to be good for hitting the water; however, forecasts call for increasing winds beginning Monday and throughout the early part of this week.
