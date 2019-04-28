Sunday was another great day to be on the water; however, the fishing, overall, was a bit disappointing. The big news on the fishing scene was the first reported catches of king mackerel off of Galveston this season.
Along the beachfront, conditions were excellent early; however, about the only fish biting were whiting and gafftop. The wind began picking up during the afternoon, and it likely will maintain a moderate to strong velocity for the next several days.
Anglers fishing the jetties found mostly sheepshead, puppy drum, gafftop, whiting and sand trout. A few pompano and sharks were caught as well.
Live shrimp continue to be in short supply at the bait camps; however, most seem to have an adequate supply of live croaker and other natural baits.
A few boats made it offshore for a test of the waters for pelagic fish. One reported their first full boat limit of the year.
Capt. Taylor Borel of Wave Dancer Charters hosted the Steven Van Der Steen group from Kimberling, Missouri to an offshore trip fishing approximately 30 miles out of Galveston aboard the F/V Instagator.
The group landed a full boat limit of king that totaled 18. This is the first full boat limit we have had so far this year for Capt. Borel, and all were caught drifting flat line sardines on the surface.
Patrick Lemire reported a nice catch by the party boat Capt. John on Saturday. Fishing approximately 30 miles from the jetties at the old Buccaneer Field, the group landed Gulf trout, spade fish and lane snapper.
