March went out like the “roar of a lion” as cold, wet and windy weather set in on the last day.
What a change from Saturday when conditions were encouraging anglers to hit the water and many did just that. Sunday, however, was a day for bait camps and marinas to take a holiday.
We now are in April which according to weather records is our windiest month along the upper Texas Coast. If April is typical, anglers will have to factor in wind when planning trips and hope that when the time to go arrives, one of those windows of decent conditions will set in.
Older anglers like yours truly have for years designated April 21 as the start of the saltwater fishing season. Coincidentally, that is the same date as San Jacinto Day in Texas. This once was a state holiday and observed by school districts and a few municipal offices in Harris and surrounding counties.
It was for that reason that San Jacinto Day was recognized at the beginning of the saltwater fishing season as so many local residents had the day off.
April has always been a transition month, especially when we experience colder and prolonged winters along the Texas Coast. Still it is a time when we start to think about spring and early summer fishing patterns.
While catches may not be as prolific during April, the quality of fish usually increases. Some of the largest speckled trout of the year are caught during April and by the end of the month we start seeing pelagic fish appearing in the surf.
Trout action around the jetties picks up, with some really big sow specks roaming the rocks.
While wind might be a factor, April truly is the start of our good fishing around Galveston.
