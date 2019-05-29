Gusty winds and higher than normal tide levels continued to plague the Galveston area Wednesday and, while not many boaters were concerned about Wednesday’s weather, that will change this Saturday.
The 2019 Red Snapper Season opens June 1 and it looks like the weatherman is going to give us a break. If the light to moderate winds that are in the forecast hold, conditions should be excellent for hitting the Gulf of Mexico in pursuit of red snapper.
We will have more on the upcoming season in Friday’s Reel Report.
There is some good news to pass on to boaters and that is a Blessing of the Fleet will take place today at 6:00 pm. at the Galveston Yacht Basin. Father Payne of Holy Family Parish will conduct the service.
The Galveston Pro Boatmens Association is sponsoring the event and all boats are welcome to participate including, commercial, charter and pleasure craft.
Anyone interested in just viewing the Blessing of the Fleet can do so at the yacht basin boat ramp next to GYB Bait Camp.
