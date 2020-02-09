Sunday afternoon, there was a spurt of activity around the Causeway and Railroad bridges. No speckled trout were reported. However, good numbers of black drum, sheepshead and sand trout were brought to the cleaning tables.

Lee McMann was one of the anglers fishing the Causeway area and found the bite starting around 1:30 p.m. The angler from South Houston ended up with three black drum, a 17-inch sheepshead and six sand trout to 13 inches in length.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

