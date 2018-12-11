While not a saltwater fish caught around Galveston, an avid angler from Santa Fe caught a pending State of Texas record tilapia. Colton Corner of Santa Fe caught the 4.41-pound fish while fishing on Lake Mozambique and had it weighed in by well-known weigh master Ed Matthews of Hitchcock.
The current State of Texas record for tilapia is 4.19 pounds.
On the local fishing scene, the weather was nice Tuesday, but cold. Extremely low water levels were a handicap; however, there were a few fish brought to the cleaning table.
Todd Morris and Robert Chavez fished near the mouth of the Diversionary Canal early Tuesday and landed 13 sand trout and two undersized flounder. New Penny Gulps were the baits, and the action came from the bottom while working the baits very slowly.
Specks were the bill of fare for Jessie Rosebud and Constance Harding. The two anglers bundled up and fished near the mouth of Campbell’s Bayou using live shrimp for bait. Working the shrimp under popping corks with 3-foot leaders, the couple from Dickinson landed five specks to 18 inches and a lone 22-inch red.
Frank Bausch sent a note cautioning boaters to be especially careful while maneuvering near the Tiki Island Channel. Monday, Bausch towed a stranded boater to the Jones Lake Ramp who had run aground and damaged the prop on his outboard engine.
Wednesday is a milestone birthday for one of our frequent contributors, Patrick Lemire. Lemire battled a life threatening infection earlier this year and now seems to be recovering well. We have missed his reports for the party boat Capt. John. Happy Birthday Patrick!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.