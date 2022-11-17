After a slight taste of winter weather, is anyone ready for summer? Why can't it be sunny and 85 every day?
I'll just take sunny, or at least some sunshine. Doesn't look like we'll see much sun for the next few days. Now, of course this is Texas and the weather is subject to change rather quickly.
Just Cast Charters Capt. Liam Transier reported in with a fishing update. He said, "We've been catching a lot of bull reds along the flats near the Galveston jetties. Best bite has been on whole or cut shad."
Capt. Greg Amato with Galveston Fishing Charter Company ran a couple trips recently. Both days catches of bull reds were pulled in by his anglers. Amato said, "the bite has been very good."
Captains Derrick Greene and Bobby Hall of In The Zone Charters have been fishing almost every day. The conditions have been less than favorable especially along the granite jetty rocks. So what's the alternative? Greene said, "you've got to go find them where you have some protection from the wind."
A couple days ago, Greene and Hall took two boatloads of anglers over to Seawolf Park. Anchoring out in 27 feet of water, they caught more than 40 bull reds between the two boats. On the way back to the Galveston Yacht Marina, they stopped in the channel and picked up a total of 10 flounder in about 20 minutes.
Hall said, "these flounder are on the move since the cold front." Hopefully, they'll be around when the fishery reopens in December. Greene ran an afternoon trip a day ago, and found some cooperative bull reds over by the Pelican Island Bridge. The five anglers each tagged a bull red, and released another dozen or so. Greene noted finding a flounder in the stomach of two of the fish.
This Friday and Saturday, I'll be at the Moody Methodist Church in my wife's booth No. 116 Heavenly Beach Stuff with her artwork. Please stop by and say hi.
Please say an extra prayer for the Maceos. Ronnie Maceo will be missed by many.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.