The good news for Wednesday was that the wind started dropping in velocity and that pattern should last through this weekend. The best catches were reported by wade fishermen who were in the water by daybreak and using a variety of soft plastics for bait.
Night action around Offatts Bayou consisted of gar of all sizes, with a few taking baits and stripping reels of line.
Surprisingly, Christmas Bay was one of the areas where waders and kayakers were having success.
Doc Kennedy and his nephew David Howell fished Christmas Bay along the shoreline of Mud Island in their kayaks and landed a Texas Grand Slam. Their catch included two flounder, two speckled trout and three slot reds. An undersized speck and four undersized reds were landed and released.
Down South Soft Plastics with white tips attracted the most fish.
Kenneth Watkins and friends from Sea Isle wade fished Carancahua Cove behind the Galveston Island State Park and landed nine specks and a number of undersized reds. Soft plastics were mentioned as the bait, but no specifics on which brands or colors.
Six year-old Dean Mulhaney caught his first fish Tuesday afternoon while fishing with his parents at the Jones Lake Boat Ramp (formerly called Fat Boys). His 8-inch croaker hit a piece of cut fish and gave the youngster quite a battle. Once his dad tightened the drag on his little Zebco reel, the fish finally was landed.
The catch ended the day for the fishermen as Dean was anxious to take his fish home to show it off.
The weekend outlook is looking better as far as wind goes. Hopefully it will be light enough for anglers to enjoy the last weekend of red snapper season for private boats.
