Prior to the return of the windy conditions, we talked about the excellent fishing that has been taking place around Galveston. One thing that occurred during this window was the appearance of fish that are unusual to find in the near shore waters off of Galveston.
To start with, there were at least a couple of reports of wahoo being caught within 25 miles of shore. While a stray wahoo is reported on occasion, there were two reports, both unconfirmed, of wahoo being landed from around the abandoned platforms around the old Buccaneer Field.
There are two abandoned platforms and both are marked with buoys by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for anglers to easily locate.
Now for the really rare event and that was a marlin hook-up about 15 miles out of Galveston. Capt. Mike Williams reported that Capt. David Dillman, a well-known fishing guide, hooked up with an almost 100 pound marlin and fought it for more than an hour before the short leader gave way and the fish swam off.
We can only speculate as to why those fish appeared and my theory is that the recent influx of emerald blue water that we enjoyed in the surf and offshore waters could have had an effect.
While it remains somewhat of a mystery as to why the unusually clear water arrived, it could have been the reason the deep water fish were here. Marlin and wahoo, along with many other of their deep, blue water peers, thrive in such conditions and they possibly followed the driving currents to the nearshore waters off of Galveston.
