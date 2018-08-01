On Tuesday, a reader asked about the 14th street rocks and what happened to them.
An answer came from one of our regular contributors, Richard Eberle, who said:
“The rocks were removed at least 25 to 30 years ago. In the winter when the tide was so low the rocks were exposed, either the county or the city removed them. I understand they were considered a hazard to swimmers. They were removed it with a truck with a large winch on the back.”
My thanks to Eberle for helping us out.
Capt. Paul Stanton, Aqua Safari Charters, sent in his weekly fishing report Tuesday, and it is presented below.
“This past week we ran nine fishing trips on the Island Girl, five deep sea and four bay jetty trips, which included both public trips and private charters.
Finally, winds subsided to 5-10 knots, and we had calm seas offshore. There was not much of a current either. The water also became clearer all the way up to the Galveston jetties by Sunday afternoon. Offshore waters were clear, mostly blue and beautiful!
Since the closing of the federal season on red snapper for charter and party boats, we have targeted mangrove snapper with much success. Many nice red snapper were caught and released as well. The king fish bite was better in the afternoon due to the full moon. Some blacktip sharks were found by following the inshore working shrimp boats. We also caught a few large Spanish mackerel this week. Still, no weed lines were found offshore.
Our bay/jetty trips produced excellent catches on sharks, especially bonnet heads. We also found larger stingrays and a keeper ling within a mile of the jetties Tuesday morning.
As long as winds remain light and from a southerly direction, we should continue to see excellent catches.”
