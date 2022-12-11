Saturday afternoon, my wife and I attended the memorial service for our neighbor Will Poupart, who passed after a short battle with cancer. Family and friends of his gathered on Jamaica Beach to pay tribute and scatter his ashes into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The weather was picture-perfect Saturday, praise God.
Capt. Tyler Hatfield of Rod Bending Charters fished the outside of the Galveston south jetty using live shrimp as bait. His anglers landed some sheepshead, two small speckled trout and one bull redfish. When the bite stopped, Hatfield then motored over to the north Galveston jetty.
Anchoring up near the boat cut, he pulled out the heavy tackle, baited the hooks with dead shad, and they landed four more bull redfish. On the way back to the marina, one more stop at the coast guard station yielded whiting, all caught on live shrimp.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve of Galveston Offshore said, "Live shrimp at the jetties is producing plenty of sheepshead. There are still some bull reds and big black drum being caught along the jetties. We're eagerly awaiting the reopening of the flounder fishery, like most charters here at the Galveston Yacht Marina."
Capt. Raymond Wheatley reported that the area of Yates Bayou in east Galveston Bay is holding redfish near the grass shorelines. The topwater bite has been decent early, then live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics will draw strikes during the midday hours.
Scattered bird action along the north shoreline is yielding speckled trout and the occasional redfish. Those fishing with live shrimp near the bay bottom are catching decent numbers of black drum.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported catches of whiting, bull reds, black drum and large croaker. The pier is open 24 hours, but call ahead before going to make sure. They'll adjust their hours as needed because of the weather this time of year.
Speaking of weather, we're in for a blast of winter later this week. A rainy Tuesday is in the forecast, followed by a strong cold front. Until then, enjoy the unseasonably warm temperatures.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
