Saturday afternoon, my wife and I attended the memorial service for our neighbor Will Poupart, who passed after a short battle with cancer. Family and friends of his gathered on Jamaica Beach to pay tribute and scatter his ashes into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The weather was picture-perfect Saturday, praise God.

Capt. Tyler Hatfield of Rod Bending Charters fished the outside of the Galveston south jetty using live shrimp as bait. His anglers landed some sheepshead, two small speckled trout and one bull redfish. When the bite stopped, Hatfield then motored over to the north Galveston jetty.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

